Sikkim police destroy 800 cannabis plants in Soreng district

In a continued effort to curb illegal drug cultivation, Sikkim Police on Tuesday destroyed around 800 cannabis plants in Dodak village, Soreng district.

The operation was conducted jointly by personnel from Soreng and Chakung police stations following a specific tip-off.

Officials confirmed that the action is part of the state government's ongoing initiative to build a drug-free society. Local citizens have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious cultivation or drug-related activities in their areas.



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This marks the second such crackdown in a week, with police having destroyed nearly 300 cannabis plants in Pakyong district just days earlier.

A senior official stated, “The state is committed to eliminating all forms of illegal drug activity, and public cooperation is crucial to the success of this mission.”

The Sikkim Police have intensified surveillance and community outreach in recent months as part of a broader state-led anti-narcotics campaign.