Sikkim Police has directed district police chiefs and station officers to step up enforcement of the state's blanket ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali, warning traders and members of the public against bringing crackers into the state from neighbouring towns.

The directive, issued by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), reiterates an existing prohibition on the manufacture, sale, use and bursting of all types of firecrackers in Sikkim.

The order, numbered 145/IGP/L&O/2026, refers to a state government notification issued on December 19, 2014, which prohibits all firecrackers, including those that produce sound or illumination. It also cites a separate order issued by the Chief Secretary on November 4, 2020, banning the bursting of firecrackers, which remains in force.

Citing the environmental and public health risks associated with firecrackers, the police said their use releases poisonous gases into the atmosphere, contributing to severe air pollution.

The directive warns that traders and members of the public may attempt to bring firecrackers into Sikkim from Siliguri and other towns in violation of the existing restrictions.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to inform shopkeepers against stocking or selling firecrackers and conduct checks at establishments suspected of violating the ban. Border police stations have also been directed to intensify inspections at check posts and seize any firecrackers found, following due legal procedures.

The order has also drawn attention to the sale of firecrackers, including high-decibel varieties, through Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) canteens in previous years.

District Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been asked to formally inform their counterparts in the Army and GREF about the ban and share copies of the relevant notification. Senior police officers may also hold direct discussions with them to ensure that their canteens do not bring firecrackers into the state.

While Diwali remains a key occasion for the use of firecrackers, the directive identifies Losoong, Chaat Puja, New Year celebrations and certain social and political events as other occasions when violations are likely.

The police have instructed officers to ensure that the restrictions are enforced uniformly across all communities, leaving no scope for allegations of discrimination or preferential treatment.

Local communities may be involved in ensuring compliance, while SHOs have been asked to organise public awareness campaigns through loudspeaker announcements, commonly known as miking, to encourage cooperation.

The directive calls on residents to observe a pollution-free Diwali and contribute towards making Sikkim a model state for enforcing restrictions on firecrackers.

The order has been circulated to the Director General of Police, senior officers of the Namchi and Gangtok ranges, district SPs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and SHOs for strict compliance.