Mandatory safety guidelines issued for tourist vehicles in Sikkim during winter

The Office of the Inspector General of Police, Check Post Headquarters, Gangtok, has issued an order on, December 16, directing strict compliance with mandatory safety measures for vehicles carrying tourists during the winter season, from December to the end of March.

According to the office order, the directions are to be strictly enforced by Station House Officers of Chungthang, Lachen, Lachung, Sheruthang and Kupup police stations, areas that witness heavy tourist movement and harsh weather conditions during winter.

As per the order, all vehicles ferrying tourists must mandatorily carry tyre chains (two numbers), garbage bags (one), a shovel and spade, portable oxygen cylinders (two), and a first aid kit. These measures have been introduced keeping in view the difficult terrain, snowfall, road blockages and health risks often faced by tourists in high-altitude areas during winter.

The police have warned that non-compliance with the directives will attract penalties and vehicles violating the norms will be challaned as per the law.

Officials said the move aims to enhance tourist safety, ensure preparedness during emergencies such as snowbound roads or medical distress, and promote responsible tourism in sensitive and remote regions of Sikkim.

The order has been issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Check Post Headquarters, under the Sikkim Police, and comes amid increased tourist inflow to snow-prone destinations during the peak winter season.

