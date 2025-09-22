Sikkim police launch independent enquiry after alleged misconduct by Ranipool officers

The Sikkim Police have initiated an independent enquiry following the circulation of a video on social media on September 21, 2025, alleging misconduct by two personnel from the Ranipool Police Station.

The two officers involved have been placed under suspension and temporarily attached to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Gangtok, pending the outcome of the enquiry. The investigation is being overseen personally by the Director General of Police and will adhere to high standards of fairness, transparency, and due process.

In an official statement, the SP of Gangtok District reaffirmed the department’s commitment to its guiding principle, “To Protect and Serve,” emphasizing integrity, professionalism, and the maintenance of public trust while handling incidents of alleged misconduct.

The driver involved in the incident claimed that he did not give any money to the police and maintained a polite posture with folded hands when approached. He alleged that he was taken into a police vehicle and slapped, and that his scooter was damaged. He added that although he had recorded a video of the incident, the footage was damaged and could not be presented. According to him, uniformed police officials acted as if they were foreign officials, and the matter was eventually resolved after reviewing the situation.

The enquiry aims to establish accountability and reinforce public confidence in the Sikkim Police while addressing concerns raised by the video.