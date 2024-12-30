Sikkim police, along with locals rescued six tourists from Assam, who were stranded at North Sikkim's Yakshe on December 29 night amid heavy snowfall.

The police informed that individuals, who were travelling on motorcycles, got stranded at Yakshe - around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district.

Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday (December 30, 2024) morning.

Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard.

Officials recommended checking road conditions and taking necessary safety measures before setting out.