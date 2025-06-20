The Sikkim police and the Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, on June 20, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a move aimed at extending higher education and skill development support to the wards and spouses of serving and retired police personnel.

The MoU was signed by Sikkim DGP Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, and MSU Pro-Chancellor Kuldip Sarma at the State Police Headquarters, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Key provisions of the MoU include the reservation of 100 Undergraduate and 50 Postgraduate seats for wards and spouses of Sikkim Police personnel; 50 per cent tuition fee scholarship for families of serving or retired police personnel; 100 per cent tuition fee scholarship for families of martyred personnel, gallantry awardees, and national/state-level sportspersons; and a 10 per cent hostel fee concession, along with merit-based scholarships linked to national-level entrance exam performance.

MSU described the initiative as a tribute to the service and sacrifices of police families, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and impactful education.

Commending the collaboration, Akshay Sachdeva, the DGP of Sikkim Police, remarked, “Medhavi Skills University’s innovative, skill-integrated higher education model is exactly what our youth need to become future-ready. Their commitment to employability and industry relevance is truly commendable.”