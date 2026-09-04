Sikkim police officer alleges assault, forced enrolment at Citizen Action Party membership programme in Ranipool; party denies coercion

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Sikkim Police has alleged that he was obstructed and manhandled while on duty at a Citizen Action Party (CAP) membership programme in Marchak, Ranipool, on September 3. The party has denied the allegation of forced enrolment.

The ASI, Lakpa Tshering Bhutia of the Special Branch, was deployed at the venue to assess the nature of the political gathering from a security and law-and-order perspective, according to a statement issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gangtok district.

The police said the officer was allegedly surrounded, pulled by his collar, pushed and prevented from leaving the venue after those present identified him as a police officer. He also alleged that attempts were made to pressure him into joining the party while he was performing his official duty.

Based on the officer’s written complaint, Ranipool Police Station registered a case on September 3 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to assault or use of criminal force against a public servant, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly.

The police said the persons concerned were detained, questioned and medically examined, while statutory notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were served on them. Statements are being recorded and evidence collected to determine the role of each person involved, the statement said.

CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung, however, denied that the officer had been forced to join the party.

“He first gave a false name and joined us — we have not done anything forceful,” Gurung said, adding that the officer appeared happy at the time. He questioned why the officer had not raised the issue immediately if he had been coerced, and pointed out that media personnel were present at the venue.

The police said the investigation was being conducted on priority and that further legal action would be based on evidence emerging from the probe.

Sikkim Police said it took a serious view of any obstruction, intimidation or use of force against personnel while they were lawfully discharging their duties. It also said the investigation would remain fair, impartial and evidence-based.

The police did not disclose details of the evidence or the specific roles attributed to individuals, citing the ongoing investigation.