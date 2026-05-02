Sikkim Police recover Rs 1 lakh fraud amount, return money to victim

Sikkim Police successfully recovered a fraud amount of Rs 1 lakh and returned it to the victim following prompt action on a cyber fraud complaint registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

According to police, a complaint was received from Najuma Hangma Subba on March 27, 2026, regarding an online fraud involving Rs 1,00,000.

Following meticulous investigation and tracking of the financial trail, the entire defrauded amount was successfully recovered and credited back to the complainant’s account.

Police attributed the successful recovery to the dedicated efforts of Santosh Poudyal.

The recovery process was carried out in the presence of the complainant’s father Binod Hang Subba and the SHO of Sadar Police Station.