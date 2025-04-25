The Sikkim police successfully evacuated 57 tourists stranded along the North Sikkim Highway between Chungthang and Lachung amid multiple landslides and incessant rainfall.

The landslides occurred on April 24 night, leaving the tourists trapped in the remote, mountainous region.

Acting swiftly, rescue teams from the Sikkim Police coordinated with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the safe evacuation of all affected individuals.

The rescued tourists were transported to Gangtok on April 25, today.

Earlier today, authorities informed that the stranded tourists will be evacuated via the alternative Sanklang Bailey bridges route, at Sankalang, Dzongu.

The move comes after massive landslides at Munshithang—triggered severely blocked the main roadways, stranding over 1000 tourists.



Mangan District Collector Anant Jain informed that the alternative route is being mobilized to safely bring back the stranded tourists. Also present at the site are Superintendent of Police (SP) Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, and District Project Officer (DPO), DDMA, Karma Dorjee Wazarlingpa, who are overseeing the relief efforts.

In light of the worsening weather and hazardous travel conditions, the Sikkim Police’s Permit Cell has suspended all tourist permits for North Sikkim until further notice. The announcement was made on April 24 and takes effect from April 25.

The advisory highlights that major landslides have rendered the Lachen-Chungthang road at Munshithang and the Lachung-Chungthang road at Lema/Bob impassable. Although the road to Chungthang remains open, authorities have warned against night travel due to continuing rainfall and the potential for further landslides.