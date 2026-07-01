Sikkim Police says no terror module in state, probe focused on alleged online self-radicalisation case

Sikkim Police on July 1 said there is currently no evidence of any organised terrorist module, local extremist network or communal angle operating in the state, even as it continues investigating a case related to the alleged online self-radicalisation of an individual and the dissemination of extremist propaganda through digital platforms.

The clarification came in a detailed press release issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gangtok Police Range.

According to the release, Sadar Police Station registered FIR No. 58/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Information Technology Act, 2000 following credible intelligence inputs received by the State Special Branch in coordination with Central Intelligence Agencies.

Police said a discreet verification was carried out after receiving information about suspicious online activity, leading to the registration of the case and the launch of a detailed investigation.

The probe is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mingyur Tempo Nadik under the supervision of senior officers of Sikkim Police.

According to investigators, scientific examination of lawfully seized electronic devices and digital evidence has revealed prima facie indications that the accused had been consuming extremist propaganda over an extended period through online platforms and was allegedly influenced by such content.

Police are also examining evidence suggesting possible attempts to disseminate and propagate extremist material online. Officials said these findings remain subject to forensic examination and legal scrutiny.

The investigation currently points towards a pattern consistent with online self-radicalisation, a phenomenon in which individuals become influenced by extremist narratives through social media platforms, encrypted messaging applications and online forums without direct physical contact with extremist organisations.

Importantly, Sikkim Police stressed that the case presently concerns the alleged activities of an individual and that there is no evidence of any organised extremist network operating within Sikkim.

However, certain digital leads have indicated possible interstate and international ramifications, which are being examined in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement authorities in other states.

Police also revealed that the Director General of Police, Sikkim, remained in close coordination with counterparts in other states to facilitate verification of emerging leads and coordinated investigative action.

To avoid compromising operational measures, Sikkim Police said it deliberately deferred issuing a detailed public statement until immediate operational requirements had been completed.

The force further confirmed that a report under Section 6 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been forwarded to the competent authorities as required by law.

Reassuring the public, Sikkim Police stated that there is no intelligence indicating any imminent threat to public safety, communal harmony or law and order in the state.

Officials said the timely detection of the case demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination and proactive policing.

Police urged parents, educational institutions and citizens to remain vigilant about extremist content circulating on digital platforms and to report suspicious online activity to law enforcement authorities.

The force appealed to the public and the media not to circulate rumours or unverified information, adding that further updates will be shared when legally appropriate