Sikkim police intercepted an Omni Van and apprehended two individuals on suspicion of possessing illegal substances in Soreng district.

The apprehended persons are Puspa Lall Chettri, 39, a resident of Salangdang, Sombaria, and Dewash Rai, 37, a regular employee under the state's Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) posted to Tikpur Secondary School, Sombaria.

The operation took place on the morning of October 30, around 10:30 am in the Sombaria market area. During the search, conducted in the presence of the Block Development Officer, the police recovered and seized 125 Windlas winspasmo capsules from the duo's possession.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Soreng District Police have been dedicated to making the district drug-free, and they urge the community to join hands in the fight against substance abuse for the betterment of the region and the nation.