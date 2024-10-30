Sikkim police seize contraband, apprehend two suspects in Soreng district
Sikkim police have apprehended two individuals and seized contraband in a major operation. Investigations continue to uncover links to wider illegal networks.
Sikkim police intercepted an Omni Van and apprehended two individuals on suspicion of possessing illegal substances in Soreng district.
The apprehended persons are Puspa Lall Chettri, 39, a resident of Salangdang, Sombaria, and Dewash Rai, 37, a regular employee under the state's Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) posted to Tikpur Secondary School, Sombaria.
The operation took place on the morning of October 30, around 10:30 am in the Sombaria market area. During the search, conducted in the presence of the Block Development Officer, the police recovered and seized 125 Windlas winspasmo capsules from the duo's possession.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Soreng District Police have been dedicated to making the district drug-free, and they urge the community to join hands in the fight against substance abuse for the betterment of the region and the nation.
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