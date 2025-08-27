Sikkim Police seize huge quantity of drugs in Namchi, 3 held

In a significant move against the rising drug menace in Sikkim, officials from Temi Police Station successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying a commercial quantity of illegal drugs in Dalep, Namchi district earlier this week.

The vehicle, bearing registration number SK 06 Z 0114, was stopped during a routine yet well-coordinated checking drive based on prior intelligence inputs. Police recovered a substantial quantity of controlled substances, legally classified as “commercial quantity,” indicating potential for significant social harm if circulated.

The arrested individuals include:

Roshan Rai (31), son of Late Mohan Rai, resident of Tikjuk, Gyalshing (vehicle driver)

Prakash Rai (41), son of Late Kamal Rai, resident of Tikjuk

Bishal Rai (35), son of Bijya Kr Rai, resident of Boom Bara Samdong, Kaluk

All three were immediately taken into custody, and preliminary interrogations are underway to trace the source of the drugs and their intended market.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA). Police officials confirmed that strict legal action will be taken, and investigations are ongoing to uncover potential connections to wider trafficking networks.