Sikkim Police on April 25 found a skeleton in the Enchy jungle and it is suspected that the same could be that of the missing 14-year-old child named Diwas Gurung.

It is worth mentioning that child went missing on July 17, 2022, and since then Gantok district police are investigating his case.

Stating that DNA testing will be used to confirm if the skeleton found in Enchey Jungle is that of the missing child, Diwas Gurung.

"Last year in the month of July police received a complaint about a boy who went missing. On April 8th, this year, police received information claiming that a skeleton has been found,'' the Superintendent of Police in Gangtok IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha said.

Diwash Gurung (14), son of Dilip Gurung and Sushila Gurung, residing in Dechiling below Enchey School, is from 9 months.

Recently the remains of his body were found near the jungle of Enchey Senior Secondary School.

Also read: Sikkim: Gangtok water supply to resume from April 25 after five days of disruption