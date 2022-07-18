Two Sikkim police personnel were shot dead and one injured after one of their colleagues opened fire, said the Delhi police.

The accused has been arrested by the police from the scene of crime. During interrogation, he informed that he shot his colleagues around 3 pm.

However, he has not yet revealed the reason of the alleged shooting, said reports.

The accused belonged to the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police.

The Sikkim police personnel were posted at a water plant in Delhi's Haiderpur area where the incident took place.

The injured police personnel was rushed to the hospital and the accused was nabbed.

The incident comes 2 days after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister PS Tamang through his official Facebook page expressed shock and sent condolences to the departed in the Delhi IRB personnel murder incident.

The CM's post read, "I am shocked and saddened to know that three IRB Jawans, namely LNK Pintso Namgyal Bhutia, CT/IR Indra Lal Chettri, and CT/IR Dhan Hang Subba were shot dead by LNK Prabin Rai ‘B’ at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, Rohini, New Delhi."

"The accused has surrendered before the law and is currently under police custody," the post further read

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the victims and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace,” he added.