In a major boost to the BJP in Sikkim, political activist Sonam Gyatso Sherpa has joined the saffron party.

Gyatso joining the BJP comes even as the state is gearing up for the state assembly elections and also the Lok Sabha elections. Gyatso today formally joined the BJP in front of the presence of the Sikkim BJP president and MLA DR Thapa.

Gyatso joining the BJP ahead of the elections has raised speculations that he might be getting a ticket to contest on a seat. However, there is no confirmation regarding that as of now.

Noteworthy is that Gyatso is the former spokesperson of the Join Action Committee, the former coordinator of the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj and also the president of the Sikkim Sherpa Protection Board.