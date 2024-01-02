Sikkim will witness the election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state on February 23.

In an official announcement issued today, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat has declared the commencement of the Rajya Sabha elections following the impending retirement of Hishey Lachungpa.

Lalit Kumar Gurung, the Returning Officer for the election in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has fixed the date and venue for the election. The polling is scheduled to take place in the Conference Room of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The Election Commission of India has outlined the detailed schedule for the election process. The crucial dates include the last date for nominations on 9th January, scrutiny on 10th January, withdrawal of candidatures by 12th January and if necessary, the poll will be conducted on 19th January. The election process is set to conclude by 23rd January.

The polling hours have been fixed from 9 am to 4 pm and the venue is confirmed as the Conference Room, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Gangtok. The Secretary and Special Secretary of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat have been appointed as the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer respectively.

Nomination forms have become available from the office of the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer starting today onwards. Candidates or their proposers have been called on to submit filled nomination papers between 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the office of the Secretary, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Should the election be contested, the poll is slated for 19th January, 2024 in the Conference Room of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.