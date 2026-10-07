Sikkim pollution board bans dumping of untreated waste into water bodies

The Sikkim State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on October 7 prohibited the discharge or dumping of untreated waste into water bodies across the state, following a recent order of the Sikkim High Court.

In a public notice issued by SPCB Member Secretary Nima Wangdi Tamang, the board directed individuals, establishments, institutions, commercial units, industries, construction agencies, local bodies and other stakeholders to stop dumping or discharging untreated waste into water sources.

The notice follows the September 29, 2026 order of the Sikkim High Court, which banned the discharge of untreated waste into water bodies.

The SPCB said untreated or inadequately treated sewage, effluents, solid waste, construction debris and other polluting substances must not be discharged directly or indirectly into jhoras, rivers, streams, drains, springs or other water sources.

All concerned have been directed to make proper arrangements for the collection, treatment, disposal and management of waste in accordance with environmental laws and directions issued by competent authorities.

The board warned that violations would invite action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, besides other applicable laws and rules.

The SPCB also urged residents and other stakeholders to report instances of illegal dumping to the concerned district administration or the pollution control board.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over waste management and pollution of Sikkim's rivers, streams and other natural water sources.