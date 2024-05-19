The State Pollution Control Board of Sikkim, under the Forest & Environment Department, Government of Sikkim has issued a final notice to all industries and MSME units operating in the state regarding compliance with the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules.

Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime stipulated in the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, industries involved in the production or use of plastic packaging, or generating any form of plastic waste are required to register. However, despite previous notices from the Sikkim Pollution Control Board, many such entities have yet to comply with these regulations.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Government of India, has now issued a binding directive on March 18, 2024, under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. This directive mandates all Producers, Importers, Brand-Owners, and Plastic Waste Processors, including Recyclers, Co-Processors, Waste to Energy, Waste to Oil, and Industrial Composting units, to register on the Centralized Extended Producer Responsibility portal for Plastic packaging by March 31, 2024. Failure to do so will result in legal action initiated by the Board.

In light of this, the State Pollution Control Board of Sikkim has reiterated the urgency for compliance with the directive. Industries have been asked to register at the earliest to avoid legal repercussions.