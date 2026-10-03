Sikkim pollution control board pushes 4-way waste segregation under new rules

The Sikkim State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has called for strict segregation of waste at source into four categories as the state implements the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The rules, notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, came into effect from April 1, the SPCB said. The new framework makes segregation of waste at source into four streams — wet, dry, sanitary and special care — mandatory.

Speaking at a press conference organised jointly by the SPCB and Press Information Bureau (PIB), Gangtok, Member Secretary N W Tamang said the Board was committed to ensuring timely and effective implementation of the new rules in Sikkim.

"Proper segregation at source is essential for efficient collection, processing and scientific disposal," a statement quoted Tamang as saying.

He said implementation of the rules could not be left to the Pollution Control Board alone and required coordinated action by households, commercial establishments, institutions, schools, government offices, bulk waste generators, waste workers and local bodies.

Tamang also cautioned against burning, burying or dumping waste, as well as littering on streets, open public spaces, drains and water bodies.

"Waste management does not end with collection," Tamang said, stressing that the objective was to ensure that waste is scientifically collected, transported, processed, recovered and disposed of with minimum environmental impact.

Under the new rules, wet waste includes biodegradable kitchen and food waste, while dry waste covers recyclable and non-recyclable material. Sanitary waste includes used diapers, sanitary pads and similar products, while special care waste includes items such as expired medicines, batteries, CFL bulbs, paint containers and used needles and syringes.

The SPCB said active public participation and collective responsibility would be crucial for implementing the new rules effectively and sustainably across Sikkim.