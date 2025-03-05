60 of 300 poultry beneficiaries from Sikkim's Mabong Segeng GPU and Samsing Pipalay GPU received essential resources to launch their poultry ventures, as part of the North East Council (NEC) scheme, in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department and the District Administrative Centre (DAC) Soreng.

Each beneficiary was provided with 180 chicks, 10 sacks of poultry feed, and Rs 10,000 through Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) to aid in constructing poultry sheds.

The initiative aims to promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship within the community.

The event was attended by Soreng Zilla Upa Adakshya Chandra Bir Shanker, Panchayat members, and the Veterinary Inspector.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Area MLA Madan Cintury for their support in fostering sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Officials confirmed that the remaining beneficiaries will receive their resources soon in an orderly manner, ensuring timely assistance for all.