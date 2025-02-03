The Sikkim Poultry Farmers Association intercepted vehicles attempting to transport live and dressed chicken into the state, thereby upholding Sikkim’s ban on the import of poultry from outside the region.

Led by President Gopal Chettri, the operation took place on February 3, with the team intercepting two vehicles—one at Sang Khola and the other at Legship Road near Geyzing.

Both vehicles were found to be carrying poultry products that were in violation of the state's strict regulations.

The association, along with local authorities, has been vigilant in ensuring the ban is enforced to protect the local poultry industry and prevent the spread of diseases.

Gopal Chettri, while commending the efforts of the team, stated the importance of supporting local poultry farmers and safeguarding public health.

The intercepted vehicles and the illegal poultry were handed over to the authorities for further investigation.