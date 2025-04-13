Sikkim's power department has issued a fresh alert regarding power outages in Gangtok, Mangan, and Pakyong districts.

As per the official shutdown notice, there will be a complete power cut in these districts due to the commissioning of a 1x50MVA transformer at the 132/66KV Substation at LLHP under PGCIL.

The department clarified that this installation is crucial to meet rising power demands, improve grid stability, and fulfill the N-1 contingency requirement.

The power outage scheduled for today, April 13, 2025, will last from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. In addition, a new shutdown schedule has also been announced following directions from higher authorities.

On April 14, electricity supply will be disrupted again from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. Both these shutdowns will impact the entire areas of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts.

These scheduled blackouts are part of a broader plan to ensure better power supply in the future.

Earlier outages were also conducted on March 22 and March 23, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, and on April 12 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Today’s shutdown on April 13, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, was already notified, and now an additional slot has been added for the next day.

The department chose weekends and holidays such as the fourth Saturday and Sunday of March and the second Saturday and Sunday of April for carrying out these critical works to minimize inconvenience to the public.