Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee slams BJP over ‘delimitation hoax’, calls bill defeat victory for people

The Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) on April 20, strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, terming it a “malicious attempt” to push delimitation under the guise of women’s reservation.

In a press statement, SPCC President Gopal Chettri said the collapse of the bill marked a victory for the people and accused the Centre of using women’s rights as a “decoy” for political gains. He alleged that the government deliberately linked women’s reservation with a controversial delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, thereby delaying its implementation.

Chettri said the Congress has consistently supported women’s reservation and demanded its immediate implementation without preconditions. He also criticised the bill for not providing a sub-quota for OBCs and lacking adequate safeguards for SC and ST communities, calling it a betrayal of marginalised groups.

The SPCC further accused the Sikkim government of politicising the issue by mobilising women for rallies, terming it a “drama” that undermined their dignity.

The party demanded immediate implementation of the women’s reservation law, inclusion of sub-quotas for OBCs, SCs and STs, and an end to what it called the misuse of women in political campaigns.