Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee President Gopal Chettri has alleged that both the central government and the state government is misusing the Enforcement Directorate.

The Sikkim Congress president was referring to the investigation initiated by the Sikkim Nagrik Samaj regarding allegations that Suresh Chandra Gupta, the state's chief secretary, misused over Rs 47 lakhs through six different cheques for land purchase.

Gopal Chettri slammed the state government for misusing CrPc 144 for their own profit.

"If you are really against corruption, then investigate the corruption charge against Chief Secretary SC Gupta over an alleged corruption charge labelled by Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj as a political organisation and the case lies in the Vigilance department," said Gopal Chettri.

“The government itself violated the COVID-19 protocol and for the public they are appealing to follow the rules. Just recently they organised a victory rally for President Draupadi Murmu but no one wore a mask. But when Sikkim Nagarik Samaj wanted to organise a peace rally, they imposed section 144,” he further added.

He also said, “Anytime SKM government can topple as it is functioning only due to compromise and if BJP wants it may topple it any time.” When it was asked on what basis, he replied, "On one hand, SKM is saying BJP and SKM are an alliance, but on the other hand, BJP State President is saying we are trying to bring our government that can be interpreted that SKM government may topple any time."