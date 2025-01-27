Sikkim festival 'Sonam Lhochhar' was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Joutar Ground in Soreng, on January 27.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the significance of the Tamang community's New Year and explained why the government chose to hold the event on January 27 instead of the actual festival day, January 30.

"January 30 is a notified holiday for Sonam Lhochhar, allowing the Tamang people to stay at home, perform prayers, seek blessings from elders, and celebrate within their families and villages. Holding this state-level event today enables broader participation while preserving the traditional home-based observance on January 30," said the chief minister.

The event witnessed the participation of not just the Tamang community but also representatives from other communities, reflecting the spirit of unity fostered under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government.

CM Tamang underscored that the inclusive celebration of community festivals has become a hallmark of the SKM government since it came to power in 2019. He criticized the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government for allegedly dividing communities and restricting cultural expressions. "Under SKM, all communities celebrate their festivals freely and support each other's traditions, strengthening unity in Sikkim," he said.

He also noted the government's initiatives to empower communities, including constructing community bhawans in Gangtok for various groups, with only the Lepcha Bhawan pending completion. The chief minister emphasised that these developments symbolise the government's commitment to cultural preservation and inclusivity.

Reflecting on his election victory, CM Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of Soreng-Chakung and reaffirmed his commitment to serving all sections of society, particularly the underprivileged. "I aim to ensure that every poor family in Sikkim can produce doctors and engineers. My focus has always been on uplifting the marginalized," he said.

The chief minister also addressed concerns about relinquishing the Soreng constituency after winning two seats in the 2024 elections, assuring the people of his unwavering dedication to their welfare.

The celebration showcased traditional Tamang dances, music, and attire, highlighting the rich heritage of the community. CM Tamang pointed out that such displays of cultural pride were previously constrained under the divide-and-rule policies of the earlier government.

"Today, every community can wear their traditional attire and celebrate their heritage freely. This progress is a testament to the collective support of the people and the vision of the SKM government," he added.