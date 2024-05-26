Yuksam-Dubdi Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) under Gyalshing district organised a comprehensive day-long pre-monsoon cleanliness drive across all six panchayat wards.

Aimed at preventing epidemics, particularly vector-borne diseases, and ensuring smooth water flow during the upcoming monsoon season, the initiative which was held on May 25 was a collaborative effort, involving various departments, local NGOs, schools, institutions, and business establishments.

A press release from Yuksam-Dubdi GPU informed that key areas targeted for cleaning included roads, government offices, schools, healthcare centers, and drinking water sources. Waste collected during the clean-up was meticulously sorted and taken to a recycling unit.

Part of a nationwide pre-monsoon cleaning campaign, this initiative focused on disease prevention and maintaining water flow.

Among the participants were gram panchayat members, departmental officials, students, healthcare professionals, local residents, women self-help groups (SHGs) and shopkeepers, all contributing to the cause.