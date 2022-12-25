Expressing his displeasure over Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s statement where he had warned his opponents not to underestimate him, Founding President of Sikkim Democratic Front and former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling said that his statement was objectionable and added that he is not worthy to be a Chief Minister and to hold such a dignified position.

Chamling said that Chief Minister’s responsibility is to protect Sikkim and the Sikkimese people and not to threaten them. “Instead of threatening people, he should be warning the anti-Sikkimese forces.” he added.

He took a dig at the Chief Minister and said that the CM has a violent mindset and that his talks indicate that he is not balanced mentally.

Chamling said that the Sikkimese people who voted for the SKM party had never imagined that they would be threatened by their own Chief Minister and further added that the SDF party is with the people of Sikkim.

“We have investigated his team over the last few years and have discovered people in his team and what they have achieved. Let me once again expose his team. His team has members who are not from Sikkim and they control the entire SKM party and government functioning. These people of suspicious identity enjoy special blessings from Sikkim’s Chief Minister. I request the Government of India to investigate their identity. The SKM party’s CLC President is also a non-Sikkimese man.”, Chamling said.



“Many of the members of Goley’s team have been borrowed from outside to threaten, beat and bully the Sikkimese people. Some of his team members are all out to merchandise Sikkim. They have taken Sikkimese commerce and political power under their control. They are gobbling up all of our Sikkimese assets one after the other. I have a serious suspicion that his team members are in Bodoland in Assam also. He made three trips to Bodoland going back and forth by road.”, Chamling added.