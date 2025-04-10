The Sikkim Premier League (SPL) 2025 began with a colourful and grand opening ceremony at the Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi today. The event was attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who expressed great joy at being part of the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said, “I am truly delighted to be part of the grand opening ceremony of the Sikkim Premier League 2025. This moment marks not just the beginning of a tournament, but the celebration of a sport that runs deep in the heart of every Sikkimese.”

He spoke about the strong connection the people of Sikkim have with football. He said football is more than just a sport—it is a way of life in the state. Whether it is the narrow streets in towns or the green fields in villages, the love for football can be seen everywhere. It brings people together, encourages the youth, and builds unity in the community.

This year’s edition of the SPL promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The opening event was full of energy, with lively performances by guest artists and huge support from fans. The stadium echoed with cheers as football lovers from across the state gathered to be part of the celebration.

Chief Minister Tamang said that the SPL is not just a sports tournament, but a celebration of Sikkim’s pride and hopes. It is a symbol of ambition and unity. He called it a festival that reflects the soul of Sikkim and brings people closer through their shared love for the game.

He encouraged everyone in the state to come together, support their local teams, and celebrate football. He said this league will inspire young players and help create a strong football culture in Sikkim. He added, “Let us come together to celebrate the beautiful game, cheer for our homegrown heroes, and ignite a new era for football in our state.”