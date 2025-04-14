Sikkim Dragons FC and Aakraman SC, during a Sikkim Premier League Season 3 match, played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in a high-voltage clash that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In a match that showcased skill, strategy, and spirited football, both teams walked away with a point each, leaving the title race wide open.

Sikkim Dragons FC drew first blood with a sharp strike early in the game, setting the pace and putting Aakraman SC on the back foot.

However, the lead did not last long, as Aakraman SC responded with determination and found the equalizer midway through the second half.

The match remained evenly poised with both sides creating chances, but resolute defending and missed opportunities ensured the deadlock could not be broken.