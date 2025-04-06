The third season of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL) will begin on April 10, at the Bhaichung Stadium, Namchi. The opening match is set to feature a rematch between defending champions Singling FC and last season’s runners-up Thunderbolt North United.

One of the major talking points this year is the entry of a new team—Black Eagles SC. The team’s debut has caught the attention of many football fans in the state. According to Nirmal Chettri, a board member of Football Development Private Ltd, “The addition of Black Eagles aligns with the original goals of SPL. The tournament was created to give more local players a platform, and now we are seeing growth not just in the number of teams but also in the quality of players. It’s encouraging to see how participation has grown.”

Another major update for SPL Season 3 is the introduction of a ticketing system. While the matches remain open to many, there is now a pay-per-view arrangement in place. Ticket prices will range from ₹50 to ₹100. However, students wearing school or college uniforms or carrying valid ID cards will be allowed free entry, as will children below 15 years of age. Speaking about this change, FDPL member Nim Tshering Lepcha shared, “This decision wasn’t made for money. We believe that when players see fans buying tickets to watch them, they will play with more passion. It’s about creating a sense of pride and motivation.”

The SPL is also introducing changes in team composition. In the previous seasons, each team could include up to 3 foreign players and 4 players from outside Sikkim. This year, the limits have been raised. Now, every team is allowed to register 5 foreign players and 5 out-of-state players. The aim is to improve the overall quality of the game while still nurturing local talent. Alongside this, more under-19 players will be given the chance to play, offering young footballers vital exposure at the state level.

Organised by Football Development Pvt. Ltd., a group founded by five former national-level footballers from Sikkim, the league is being held under the aegis of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, supported by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA), and sponsored by the Government of Sikkim and Dear Government Lotteries.

The organisers hope that this season will take the league to new heights in terms of fan engagement, player performance, and overall visibility of football in Sikkim. They are confident that SPL Season 3 will not only entertain but also inspire a new generation of footballers in the state.