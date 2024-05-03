Menla Ethenpa, President of The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) said on May 3 that the fate of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL) held in February 2024 was intrinsically tied to the ongoing election year. Amidst the fervor of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the association said that the league's continuation would hinge upon post-election deliberations.

Earlier this year, the SPL faced scrutiny from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding its legitimacy and adherence to regulations. The AIFF had questioned the SFA regarding the conduct of the SPL by a private entity without due diligence and compliance with AIFF norms.

In response, the SFA clarified that before the inaugural season of the SPL, discussions were held between the association and Football Development Pvt Ltd (FDPL), the organizing entity. The SFA stated the necessity for adherence to AIFF regulations and suggested alternate titles if the SPL wished to operate independently from the association's umbrella.

Despite efforts to find common ground, discussions ended inconclusively, leading to the commencement of the league. However, the AIFF granted a one-time exemption for the SPL's inaugural season, urging compliance with norms for subsequent editions.

Disappointment arose as the FDPL allegedly failed to fulfill its commitment to adhere to regulations for the 2024 season, prompting the AIFF to seek clarification from the SFA. The potential repercussions include suspension of the SFA and its affiliated clubs from national tournaments, impacting the livelihoods of individuals associated with the association.

Expressing dismay over the situation, the SFA urged the FDPL to reconsider its stance and comply with AIFF regulations for future editions of the SPL. The association reiterated its support for football initiatives in Sikkim but stated the necessity of operating within the established norms.