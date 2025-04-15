An electrifying Sikkim Premier League (SPL) 2025 fixture at Paljor Stadium saw debutant team Black Eagle SC put up a spirited fight, but ultimately fall 2-1 to the more experienced Thunder Bolt side in what turned out to be a tightly contested encounter.

The match held significance for both teams—Thunder Bolt were looking to bounce back after a disappointing opening loss, while Black Eagle SC were making their much-anticipated league debut.

With fans filling the stands and energy running high, both sides brought intensity and determination to the pitch.

Thunder Bolt, last season’s runners-up, looked composed in possession and were first to find the back of the net, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Black Eagle midway through the first half. Black Eagle responded soon after the break, levelling the score with a sharp finish from their forward line, showcasing their potential despite being newcomers.

However, the experience and cohesion of Thunder Bolt shone through in the final third of the game. They regained the lead with a clinical strike that proved decisive, despite Black Eagle’s persistent efforts to push for an equalizer.

Black Eagle’s debut performance drew praise from fans and analysts alike for their aggressive gameplay and promising coordination. Thunder Bolt, on the other hand, were relieved to open their account for the season after a rough start, climbing up the league table with three vital points.