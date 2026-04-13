Sikkim prepares for PM Modi’s visit to conclude 50th statehood celebrations

Sikkim is gearing up for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, which will mark the grand finale of the state’s Golden Jubilee celebrations commemorating 50 years of statehood.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 13 chaired a high-level coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan to review preparations and ensure smooth execution of the event. He described the Prime Minister’s visit as a moment of “immense pride and joy” for the state as it celebrates five decades of its democratic journey within the Indian Union.

During the meeting, Tamang directed all departments to maintain the highest standards of efficiency and hospitality. Officials reviewed key aspects including security arrangements, logistics, and the overall structure of the commemorative programme.

Emphasising the significance of the Golden Jubilee milestone, the Chief Minister called for seamless coordination among departments to ensure the event reflects Sikkim’s stature on the national stage.

The Prime Minister’s visit is also expected to include the inauguration of several infrastructure projects and the laying of foundation stones for new initiatives aimed at boosting connectivity, healthcare, and economic development in the state.

Officials said these projects are expected to further strengthen Sikkim’s growth trajectory and reinforce its reputation as a model for sustainable development.

The Chief Minister urged all officials to remain in a state of readiness, stating that the visit is not only a formal occasion but also a celebration of the strong bond between Sikkim and the rest of the country.