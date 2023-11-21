Sikkim prepares to welcome His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Chief Secretary calls preparatory meeting
Sikkim is all set to host His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with the Chief Secretary calling for a preparatory meeting to ensure smooth proceedings.
The Government of Sikkim's Home Department has issued a circular (No: Home/Protocol/2023/437) announcing the impending visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Sikkim. The spiritual leader is scheduled to visit the region from the December 11 t0 14, 2023.
A preparatory meeting has been convened by the Chief Secretary, scheduled to take place on November 21, 2023, at the Teesta Lounge of Tashiling Secretariat at 10:30 AM. The meeting is set to bring together key officials from various departments, including the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department and other high-ranking government officials.
The spiritual leader was initially slated to grace the region with his presence in October. However, due to unforeseen circumstances related to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), the visit was postponed to the 11th to the 14th of December, 2023.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today