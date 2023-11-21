The Government of Sikkim's Home Department has issued a circular (No: Home/Protocol/2023/437) announcing the impending visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Sikkim. The spiritual leader is scheduled to visit the region from the December 11 t0 14, 2023.

A preparatory meeting has been convened by the Chief Secretary, scheduled to take place on November 21, 2023, at the Teesta Lounge of Tashiling Secretariat at 10:30 AM. The meeting is set to bring together key officials from various departments, including the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department and other high-ranking government officials.

The spiritual leader was initially slated to grace the region with his presence in October. However, due to unforeseen circumstances related to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), the visit was postponed to the 11th to the 14th of December, 2023.