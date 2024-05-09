President Droupadi Murmu has bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award upon Jordan Lepcha of Sikkim, recognizing his remarkable craftsmanship in bamboo. Lepcha's dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe shines through his exceptional work.

Jorden Lepcha, a renowned bamboo craftsman, was born on July 28, 1971, in the picturesque village of Rubeyam Ram, nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Dzongu, Mangan District, Sikkim. His journey into the world of bamboo crafting began under the guidance of his parents, who instilled in him a love for the art form from a young age.

Driven by a profound desire to revive ancient traditions, Lepcha dedicated himself to mastering the intricate techniques of crafting Lepcha hats, known as Thyaktuks. His dedication bore fruit when he participated in a six-month training program for traditional hat weaving organized by the Government of Sikkim's Industry department in 1997. Despite initial challenges in selling his creations, he persevered, juggling additional jobs to support his family while refining his craft.

In 2005, Lepcha extended his commitment by sharing his expertise through training sessions for aspiring artisans in Gangtok, under the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms (Govt. of Sikkim). Notably, he offered free training sessions at his own residence, empowering individuals to embrace and propagate the ancient craft of Lepcha hat weaving.

Lepcha's legacy transcends individual achievements; it embodies the profound impact one person can have in preserving and perpetuating cultural traditions. Through his tireless efforts, he has not only safeguarded a cherished cultural heritage but also empowered countless individuals to embrace their heritage and sustain themselves through craftsmanship.

His dedication and hard work have garnered recognition, earning him accolades such as a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Textile (Government of India) and the esteemed title of Master Craftsman for the State of Sikkim. However, beyond personal accolades, Shri Lepcha's journey has always been about giving back to his community and preserving their rich cultural legacy.

Hailing from Lower Lingdong in Mangan district, the 50-year-old artisan has been nurturing the Lepcha cultural heritage for the past 25 years. His specialty lies in weaving traditional Lepcha hats, known as 'Sumok Thyaktuk', and crafting bamboo artifacts, a craft passed down through generations.

Lepcha's bamboo hats, adorned with inscriptions depicting historical events, family values, and Lepcha folktales, serve as symbols of identity for the tribe. Each hat, meticulously crafted using locally sourced natural materials, takes about one and a half months to complete and is priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

Despite the labor-intensive nature of his work, Lepcha remains committed to preserving this ancient craft, realizing its significance in safeguarding the community's identity. Over the years, he has imparted his knowledge to over 150 youths from various parts of Sikkim, ensuring the continuity of the craft for future generations.

In addition to hats, Lepcha creates everyday items like mugs and hair clips, catering to the needs of his community. While he hasn't extensively marketed his craft, he has met the demand from his community members, underscoring the local significance of his work.

Lepcha emphasizes the importance of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the craft, a process initiated by the Sikkim government. Such recognition would safeguard the art of hat making for the future, ensuring its authenticity and preserving its heritage.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, taking to his official X account, congratulated Shri Jordan Lepcha for being honored with the esteemed Padma Shri Award and expressed, "Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jordan Lepcha for being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his diligent efforts in preserving the cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe through weaving traditional hats and crafting bamboo for the past 25 years. This recognition is truly a testament to his dedication and contribution. It is indeed a very proud moment for Sikkim, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and talent within the region."