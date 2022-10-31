President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Gangtok on 4th November for a two-day visit to Sikkim.

Notably, this will be the first visit of the President of India to the Himalayan state after assuming office in July 2022.

During her stay in Sikkim, the President is said to inaugurate the Atal Setu on National Highway 10. Further, the President will also lay the foundation stone National Institute of Technology and a district hospital.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station on October 13.

Notably, with this, the trains connecting Tripura to Assam, West Bengal and Manipur will boost connectivity and tourism in the North East region.

With 14 coaches, the new inaugural special trains will travel through New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa, and Bandel.

It is to be mentioned here that, the Agartala-Kolkata Express will leave Agartala every Wednesday in the morning hours and will arrive in Kolkata in the afternoon the next day.

On the other hand, every Sunday, the train would leave Kolkata and reach Agartala on Tuesday night.