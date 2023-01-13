Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's President for Labour front Prem Raj Gurung has complained about Private Pharmaceutical companies, hydro projects, auto agencies, and hotels, have not implemented the minimum wages following the notification on September 14, increase in minimum wages from Rs 9000 to Rs 15000 per month by the Labour department.

Prem Raj Gurung, President of Labour Front SKM party said "despite repetitive alerts and advisory many companies have not implemented the new labour guideline increasing minimum wages to Rs 15000 from Rs 9000.

Gurung shared "Lots of grievances are coming to me from the workers working in different Companies, Hydro Projects, Auto Agencies, Big Hotels, and many more, till date they have not complied with notification taken out by the State government through the Labour Department Government of Sikkim regarding the minimum wages to be hiked by Rs.15000 to all the workers hence I would like to suggest the Labour department to make a team and visit every place and inquiry with workers and if found that the companies have not taken any initiation till date then strict action should be taken against defaulters."

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He added, "I think Labour Department officers should be vigilant to work for the government and make sure the government policies are full-fledged implemented without fail rather making feel oneself sitting in a hot chair."

Earlier on December 2022, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the monthly salaries of casual government employees would be hiked to Rs 15,000.

Chief Minister Tamang made this announcement during the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Rholu Divas festivities.

Speaking on the demand for wage hikes by government labourers, the Chief Minister said that the PWD labourers for road maintenance are being instigated by a few. He reminded that it was the SKM government that had hiked the minimum monthly wages for all workers to Rs15000 which is being enjoyed by the workers in the private sector.

"We are examining a similar facility for those labourers working for government departments. The examination was needed as there are labourers of different categories, some are eligible for regularisation and some are not. We have formed a committee who will find out which category of workers cannot be regularised and accordingly we will give Rs. 15000 monthly salaries to them. Those who can be regularised will be regularised after eight years of service as per our policy," said the Chief Minister while addressing the 14th edition of Rolu Puja in South Sikkim.