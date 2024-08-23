Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Received Social Changemakers Award 2024 on 22 August, 2024 at Modi Hall, PHD House, 4/2 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi.

This award was given to Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat for recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership in CSR and ESG, and his unwavering commitment to driving social change as well as for remarkable efforts and innovative approaches in CSR for significantly empowered communities and made a profound impact on society. India CSR acknowledged Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Sikkim, has dedication and hard work, which serves as an inspiration to others in the sector.

This award was presented to Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Sikkim, by India CSR Network during the 14th India CSR Leadership Summit 2024, scheduled to take place on 22 August 2024 in New Delhi. The theme for this year’s summit, "Synergising CSR: Empowering Communities - Innovation, Inclusivity, and Impact," reflects our shared commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration within the CSR sector.

This recognition comes from a distinguished jury comprising of industry leaders and experts, including: Abhishek Ranjan, Senior Director and Head ESG and Administration at Brillio, Chairman ASSOCHAM, Southern Council – Sustainability, Sapna A Narula, Director NIAM, Ministry of Agriculture, Govt of India, and Founder Dean, School of Management Studies at Nalanda University, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India, Pavan Kaushik, Author and Storyteller, Veteran in CSR and Communication, Co-Founder: Gurukshetra Consultancy, Rusen Kumar, Founder and Managing Editor, India, CSR.



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For this achievement, father Sharwan Kumar Rawat and Mother Smt. Krishna Devi Rawat of Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok Sikkim appreciated and blessed him for this achievement. In this connection, the chairman of Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Sh. Hement Goyal, The Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Professional University, Prof. (Dr.) Herdeo Singh Yadav, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sikkim Professional University, Prof. Jaswant Sokhi, management members of Sikkim Professional University, Gangrok, Sikkim, Sh. Mukesh Goyal, Sh. Siddharth Goyal, Sh. Chaman Goyal, Chairman of BOSSE, Sikkim, Dr. Kuldeep Agarwal, MD of Aquaproof, Prof. (Dr.) B. L. Maheshwary, eminent and renowned journalist of the country Sh. Kalyan Singh Kothary, various Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Dean, Directors, Principals, Professors of various universities, colleges and academic institutions of country, educationist, journalist, industrialist, family members, friends and relatives congratulated to Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Sikkim for his achievement and blessed with the word of wisdom to perform same as in future.

The Summit explores the themes of Innovation, Inclusivity, and Impact in CSR, highlighting how synergizing CSR can empower communities and drive sustainable development.

In the Inaugural Leadership Session the Theme: Synergising CSR: Empowering Communities (Innovation, Inclusivity, and Impact) with Opening remarks and keynote was delivered focusing on the theme of the summit, highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility in driving community empowerment through innovative and inclusive strategies for larger impact. In this session, the Keynote Speakers were Rusen Kumar, Founder and Managing Editor, India CSR, Rakesh Khatri, Nest Man of India, Padma Shri Subhash Palekar, Social Reformer - Natural Farming Expert, Peepal Baba Swami Prem Parivartan, Social Reformer, Environmentalist Sudhakar Singh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sitaram gupta, CSR Veteran, Rural Development Expert, Sunil Ramdas Agarwal, Environmentalist and Social Worker, Meenu Chopra, Executive Director, All India Artisans Welfare Association- AIACA, who addressed and focused on the theme.

In the another session, the Theme was : Empowering Communities through Innovation and Impact and under this session, discussion was on the pivotal role of innovation in CSR. It highlighted pioneering CSR strategies and technologies, and explore how companies are leveraging innovation to address socio-economic and environmental issues effectively. The focus on showcasing examples of impactful CSR initiatives that drive sustainable development and community empowerment. In this session, the Keynote Speakers were Abhishek Ranjan, Senior Director and Head ESG and Administration Brillio; Chairman ASSOCHAM Southern Council – Sustainability, Pavan Kaushik, Veteran in CSR and Communication; Co-Founder: Gurukshetra Consultancy Dr. Kuldeep Singh Sachdeva, President & CMO, Strategy & Project Management, Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.; Former Dy DG – Central TB Division, MOHFW, GOI, Shalini Rahul Tiwari, Associate Professor, Neetu Yadav, Assistent Professor Express there views on the theme of this session.

In the leadership Session 2, the theme was " Empowering Communities through Inclusivit and Impact" This session emphasized the importance of inclusive growth in CSR, addressing its role in promoting equality and diversity. It shared best practices and case studies on inclusivity that empower marginalized groups, and focus on measuring and maximizing the effectiveness of CSR initiatives for long-term sustainability and impact. In this session the Keynote Speakers were Ella Gudwin, CEO, VisionSpring, Amit Jain, Asstt. Vice President, Corporate Projects, Logistics, CSR, Vardhman Textiles Limited

Sanjay Sharma, Director - Marketing & Strategy, Carrier India, Kumod Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for CSR Studies, Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), Govt. of Bihar, Geetanjali Gaur, Associate Leader, CSR and ESG, Kyndryl India, Ripudaman Boparai, Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead, First Source shared their experience on the theme.