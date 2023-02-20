Sikkim Professional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPCOPS) of Sikkim Professional University (SPU) has received the India Book of Records for the smallest human capsule” formed to spread awareness on generic medicines

On December 9, 2022, last year, a total number of 70 SPCOPS had formed the smallest human capsule to spread awareness on generic medicines at the campus.

''A total number of 70 Sikkim Professional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPCOPS) students of SPU formed a human capsule on December 9, 2022, at the campus to spread awareness on generic medicines.

The India Book of Records, as confirmed this record on January 3, 2023, and send the record to the Sikkim Professional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPCOPS), Sikkim Professional University (SPU) on 13-02-2023,'' an official statement said on February 19.

On this achievement, the Registrar, Prof Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Principal, Sikkim Professional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Suraj Sharma, all teaching and non-teaching staff of various constituent colleges of Sikkim Professional University congratulated all Sikkim Professional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPCOPS) students and faculty members for this achievement.

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