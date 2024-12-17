The eighth convocation of Sikkim Professional University was held on 17th December at Gangtok's Chintan Bhawan, in the presence of Sikkim Governor, Om Prakash Mathur .

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Mathur congratulated the graduating students and urged them to contribute to the nation's development. He emphasized the vital role of teachers in culture-based education and the idea of Vasudev Kutumbakam.

Highlighting India's history, he encouraged the youth to use their knowledge and experience to resolve local issues and strive towards achieving the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He also praised the NEP 2020 and inspired students to read good literature and focus on self-study.

Chairman of Sikkim Professional University, Hemant Goyal, expressed his gratitude to the Governor, as well as to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his government, for their support in developing the Gangtok and Budang campuses of Sikkim Professional University.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. H.S. Yadav reiterated the university's dedication to providing quality education in various programmes. He also emphasised that the Nursing and Pharmacy programs are approved by the Indian Nursing Council, Sikkim Nursing Council, and the Pharmacy Council of India.

The program began and concluded with the academic procession.

On this occasion, Dr. Kuldeep Aggarwal, Chairman of the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education; Mukesh Goyal, Management Member of SPU; Bhim Thatal, Secretary of Education to the Government of Sikkim; C.R. Namchyo, Deputy Registrar of Sikkim Nursing Council; among others were present. Professors, students, employees of the university, citizens of Gangtok also attended.