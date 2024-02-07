Registrar of the Sikkim Professional University, Ramesh Kumar Rawat, has been honored with the Bal Gangadhar Tilak Award on behalf of the Integrated Society of Media Professionals.

He received this award from the Vice Chancellor of Hardev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication Jaipur, Rajasthan and Vice Chancellor Incharge of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Professor Sudhi Rajeev and President of the Integrated Society of Media Professionals Rajasthan Chapter, Dr. Pooja Singh.

Prof. Rawat was also given a citation along with this award. His wife Savita Devi Rawat was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion Prof. Rawat, and his wife presented a memento as a token of respect to Prof. Sudhi Rajiv and Dr. Pooja Singh. Prof. Sudhi Rajiv gave her best wishes for the growth of the Sikkim Professional University.

On this occasion Prof. Rawat said that the Sikkim Professional University is running B.Sc. Nursing, GNM, B.Sc. Post Basic Nursing, B.Phatma, D. Phatma, BMLT, DMLT, Law, various arts, pharma, nursing and Allied and Health Sciences courses.

Dr. Pooja Singh said that this award is given to Prof. Rawat for his contribution in the field of journalism for writing the positive reports and stories and dedication towards the country through such reports and stories.

Noteworthy is that Prof. Rawat has received various India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, PRSI award, PRCI award and various other awards for writing books, documentary films and contribution in the field of Journalism and Public relations.