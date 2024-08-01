Professor Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar of Sikkim Professional University, met with the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur at the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok.



Professor Rawat extended his greetings and best wishes to the new governor.

During the meeting, Professor Rawat presented the traditional Sistachar to Governor Mathur. He sought blessings from the governor and conveyed his best wishes for Mathur’s tenure. Professor Rawat presented Governor Mathur with a khada and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Additionally, Professor Rawat gifted Governor Mathur a photo frame and a memento featuring the national anthem written by Rabindra Nath Tagore. This occasion was graced by the presence of Professor Rawat’s wife, Savita Devi Rawat, and his son, Leeladhar Rawat, who accompanied him to the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was marked by cordial exchanges and mutual respect, reflecting the cultural and academic bonds between the officials.



Also read: Om Prakash Mathur takes oath as Sikkim Governor