The valedictory programme of the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) 2024-25 on Solar Enterprise Assistant Manager was held at Gangtok's Sidkeong Tulku Forest Conference Hall, on March 2.

Organised by the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building, and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Hub under the Forest and Environment department, the event marked the conclusion of a month-long training initiative aimed at equipping participants with green skills for sustainable livelihoods.

Forest and Environment Minister cum MLA Dzongu, Ren. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He was joined by MLA Lok Nath Sharma, senior officials from the Forest and Environment Department, representatives from the Sikkim EIACP Hub, trainees, and members of the public.

In his address, the forest minister congratulated the participants and encouraged them to utilise their newly acquired skills to boost their incomes and contribute to the rural economy.

He highlighted that the GSDP initiative aligns with the vision of "Sunaulo, Samriddh, Ani Samarth Sikkim", as outlined by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, emphasising sustainable development and skill enhancement.

The event featured a video montage documenting the training journey, followed by heartfelt feedback from resource persons and trainees, who expressed their gratitude to the organizers.

As a key highlight, the chief guest distributed course completion certificates and tokens of appreciation to the trainees, recognising their dedication and commitment to green skill development.