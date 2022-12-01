The government is not at all serious about increasing the minimum wages for temporary government employees, contended Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) after meeting the state's Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma on December 1.

General Secretary of SPYF Rupen Karki in a media release shared a few days back said, "We have demanded an increase in minimum wages for temporary government employees like PWD labour, OFOJ, Home Guards and other workers."

Karki had said "Private companies have so far successfully implemented the minimum wages following the notification on September 14, increase in minimum wages from Rs 9000 to Rs 15000 per month by Labour department but on the other hand the government itself is not implemented the same and we want the government to increase the minimum wages for temporary government employees too especially for PWD labourers.

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Karki after meeting the Labor Minister showed his disappointment and we have no hope from the government as after more than 2 hours of meeting with the minister they are not sure and they have not thought anything and the government has so far not done anything on this on the matter so we are assuming the government is not serious to increase the minimum wages despite notification.

We also visited concerned departments and they are clueless and waiting for directions from the higher authority we share all the problems with Minister but he also failed to give us any details or steps taken for the issue so we are contending the government, is not at all serious about increasing the minimum wages for temporary government employees.

SPYF informs that only private companies have been asked to increase minimum wages while government employees like PWD labour, OFOJ, Home Guards and other workers are still to receive their increment.

Karki also shared "With rising prices, it has become almost impossible to survive on Rs. 9000 per month. Although notification of an increase in minimum wages was issued almost two and a half months back, there has been no change regarding this in the government sector and only private pharma companies have been asked to implement the new wages,"

The government cannot say there is no money as we all know how much money is being spent on political events and other things. We appeal to all the workers to unite and not see this as some charity doled out by the government. Minimum wages is the right of all labour and we will continue to fight for it," reiterated SPYF.