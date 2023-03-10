The rising number of incidents of political violence in Sikkim has raised concerns among citizens, prompting the Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum to organize a day-long symposium. The event brought together representatives from various political parties and organizations to discuss the issue and find solutions to promote a peaceful democratic atmosphere in the state.

The symposium started with an introductory talk by Rupen Karki, General Secretary of the Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum, who highlighted the negative impact of political violence on democracy. Karki stressed the need for further democratisation, stating that violence is a sign of weak and immature democracy.

Representatives from political parties including the Sikkim Republican Party, Citizen Action Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Sikkim Pradesh Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and organizations like the Joint Action Council, Sikkim Gorkha Jagran Sangh, LTVC, and Sikkim Suraksha Samiti all expressed concern about violent politics.

During the symposium, several speakers including Advocate Nawin Kiran Pradhan, Sundar Basnet, social thinker Deepak Tiwari, Zilla Panchayat member Gezing, Sagar Sharma, and others spoke out against political violence in Sikkim.

To address the issue and promote a peaceful democratic atmosphere in the state, Rupen Karki emphasized the importance of all democratic forces uniting and resisting violent politics. All those present agreed to hold similar resistance programmes in each district in the coming days, as well as a peace rally in Gangtok with all democratic forces.

The symposium concluded with a strong message of unity and peace, with attendees committed to working together to promote a non-violent political culture in Sikkim.