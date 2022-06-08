Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today inaugurated the Sangay Menla statue and other health facilities i.e. Centre of Excellence Department of Paediatric, Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), and Tele Consultation Hub at STNM Hospital Sochygang.

Following that, the Chief Minister presided over the State Health Mission Meeting, which was held at the auditorium of STNM Hospital.

Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, the DG-cum-secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, opened the meeting with a welcome speech.

The opening remarks were given by commissioner-cum-secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, D. Anandan.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister pledged to give all available health services to the people of the state. In addition, he has promised to improve medical services and infrastructure in rural areas. He advised the Health Department to come up with a solution to address the problem of drug misuse and suicidal behaviour, and he also urged the public to work with the government to find solutions.

Health Minister Dr. M.K Sharma praised the Chief Minister for his commitment and direction to the state's health sector. He also informed the audience on the state's improved health sector and health infrastructure.