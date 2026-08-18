Sikkim proposes geo-fenced online permit system for restricted, protected areas

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a stakeholders’ consultation on the proposed Integrated Online Permit System for Restricted Area Permits (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP), as the state government moves to digitise the permit process for designated tourist destinations.

The meeting, organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department under the Sikkim INSPIRES initiative, brought together tour operators, drivers’ associations, police officials and other stakeholders to discuss the proposed system and its implementation.

Tourism Department Chairman Sonam Norgay Lachungpa and senior department official Raj Yadav briefed participants on the design and rationale of the system.

Under the proposed framework, the online platform will apply exclusively to RAP and PAP destinations. A geo-fencing mechanism will restrict permit generation to eligible Sikkim-based stakeholders, including tour operators and drivers registered in the state.

Officials said permits would be non-transferable and could not be sold. Payments would be processed through digital modes. The government has also invited local youth with viable tourism-related business ideas to submit proposals to the department.

Revenue to be reinvested in tourist sites

The department said the new system would be guided by a “quality over quantity” approach to tourism, with emphasis on preserving high-value destinations.

Yumthang Valley was cited as an example of a pristine tourist destination where regulated access and revenue generation could support conservation and infrastructure development.

Under the proposed model, revenue generated from a particular tourist destination would be ring-fenced and reinvested in the development and maintenance of that site.

System aimed at plugging revenue leakages

Yadav said the department was open to modifying the framework based on suggestions from stakeholders. He pointed to discrepancies in revenue collection figures from 2025 and said a substantial portion of revenue was being lost through leakages, including instances where permits were allegedly allowed through police checkpoints without proper accounting.

He said the proposed fully online and AI-integrated system would enable real-time tracking and reduce gaps associated with manual permit issuance at checkpoints.

A high-level meeting has already examined the financial implications of shifting to the digital system, officials said. The stakeholders’ consultation was held to seek inputs and build consensus before implementation.

Eligibility criteria discussed

Among the key provisions discussed at the meeting were that only Sikkimese drivers would be permitted to operate RAP/PAP tours, while only tour operators registered in Sikkim would be eligible to obtain permits.

Private vehicles registered outside Sikkim would not be allowed on RAP/PAP routes. Small vehicles, including hatchbacks with engine capacities below 1,000cc such as the Alto and WagonR, would also be covered under the permit framework.

The proposed geo-fencing system would be enforced from Rangpo, the gateway town on the Sikkim-West Bengal border. Vehicles and operators failing to meet the eligibility criteria would be restricted from accessing the permit system beyond the designated point.

Stakeholders raised concerns over the proposed one-hour permit validity window. Officials indicated that the validity period would be extended to two hours.

Police, Army to have no permit-issuing authority

Officials clarified that police and Army personnel would not be authorised to issue RAP/PAP permits directly. Permit issuance would take place strictly through the online system, while special permit cases would be handled by the Home Department.

Officials also said police personnel found allowing vehicles to pass through checkpoints without valid permits could face suspension.

The department reiterated that no charges would be levied for RAP/PAP permits under the proposed system.

Data security assurances

Officials assured stakeholders that the digital platform would incorporate safeguards to protect users’ information and would not compromise or leak personal data. The assurance was made in response to concerns over data security and was compared with existing government platforms such as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan application.

The proposed system is expected to bring RAP/PAP permit issuance under a centralised digital framework, while strengthening monitoring, accountability and revenue management across designated tourist routes.