The Department of Science and Technology, Government of Sikkim, on July 12 held an important meeting regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in the presence of Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba and a scientific team. The need for a Regional Centre for Glaciology in Sikkim was emphasised during the meet.

The meeting was led by Sandeep Tambe, the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology who gave a detailed explanation on the serious issue of flash floods caused by glacial outbursts in Sikkim, focusing especially on the South Lhonak Lake outburst flood that happened on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, 2023.

The scientific team from the department, which studies glaciers, glacial lakes, and their potential threats, was also present. The team has been studying South Lhonak Lake for many years through field visits and satellite images, even before the devastating flood in October 2023. Their intensive research includes how this glacial lake has expanded due to climate change, avalanches, landslides, silting from earthquakes, and other environmental factors.

The Regional Centre for Glaciology in Sikkim would be crucial for continuing the study of glaciers and glacial lakes, understanding the threats they pose, and developing ways to prevent disasters using the latest technologies and focused funding.

MP Shri Indra Hang Subba assured the attendees that he would bring the issues of GLOFs to the government's attention. He promised that efforts would be made at the national level to address this crucial issue, though specific to the Himalayan region but carries immense significance for the entire nation in terms of natural calamities and water security. He also expressed his trust in the Department of Science and Technology to study the issues thoroughly and present their findings to the lawmakers to develop solutions and appropriate policy interventions.

The meeting highlighted a strong commitment to dealing with the threats of glacial lake outburst floods through scientific research, collaboration, and proactive measures to protect the region and its people.