Deputy Speaker of Sikkim Raj Kumari Thapa in a powerful address at the India Today State of the States Conclave,

commended Sikkim’s progressive model for women’s empowerment, crediting Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s visionary leadership for the state’s transformative journey.

“It is not just my personal achievement, but a testament to the Honourable Chief Minister’s forward-thinking policies for the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Sikkim,” Thapa said. She emphasized that in Sikkim, women’s empowerment goes beyond slogans—it is reflected in action across sectors like politics, education, administration, and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting key strides made in the past five years, Thapa noted that 56% of women in Sikkim have stepped into entrepreneurship, a development driven by robust state-backed initiatives and inclusive governance.

The state government’s shift from 'Nari Morcha' to 'Nari Shakti' symbolized a move towards deeper and more structured support for women. Among the standout initiatives, the Bahini Yojana was promoted to foster women’s social well-being and hygiene.

Under this scheme, girls from Class 6 to college level are provided free sanitary pads, a move lauded as both sensitive and essential. As of now, over 18,000 girls have directly benefitted from the scheme, strengthening Sikkim’s reputation as a women-friendly state in India.

“This is not just about policy—it’s about enabling potential and setting examples,” Thapa asserted, urging other states to look at Sikkim as a model for gender-focused development.

Adding on several other positive initiatives undertaken by the Government of Sikkim under the leadership of CM Prem Singh Tamang, deputy speaker Raj Kumari Thapa highlighted that 40-60 year old women from BPL family have been receiving 40 thousand rupees for financial stability of which 14000 women have already benefited through the scheme.

In another progressive step, a scheme has been initiated by Sikkim government wherein IVF treatment are provided to couples where they receive 3 lakh for the treatment of which 280 couples have already benefited from this, thus not only increasing the fertility but for women to experience motherhood.

Above all, the government have also provided 50 per cent reservation for women thus highlighting the participation of women in local governance and strengthening the idea of women empowerment through healthy and balanced gender centric government policies. "Sikkim's daughter is not less than anyone and will create history", said Thapa.