Sikkim pushes for permanent highway solution as monsoon disruptions plague critical transport link

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has demanded comprehensive upgrades to the state's highway infrastructure, emphasising that current road conditions pose significant risks to both safety and economic growth.

The appeal came during a high-level meeting with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials at his Mintokgang residence.

The Sevoke-Gangtok highway, serving as Sikkim's primary connection to mainland India, continues to face severe challenges from landslides and weather-related damage. These disruptions regularly strand travellers and disrupt the movement of essential goods, particularly during monsoon periods when the mountainous terrain becomes increasingly unstable.

"I have requested the construction of a standard double-lane highway to make year-round travel easier and safer for our people," Tamang stated following discussions with NHIDCL Managing Director Dr. Krishan Kumar and his delegation.

The meeting addressed critical infrastructure gaps that have persisted for years along this vital transport corridor. Current road conditions force frequent closures and diversions, creating economic losses for businesses dependent on timely cargo movement and causing hardship for residents requiring medical emergencies or other urgent travel.

NHIDCL has already appointed consultants to begin preliminary work on the proposed highway enhancement project, indicating progress toward addressing these long-standing issues. The upgrade would transform the existing route into a more resilient transportation network capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.

Beyond the primary highway concerns, significant developments have emerged regarding alternative routes. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways recently designated the Melli-Singtam stretch as National Highway 210, providing a 23-kilometre alternative that has already begun showing a positive impact.

"The new NH-210 is a major step forward. It has helped reduce pressure on the main highway and opened up new economic possibilities for the areas it connects," the Chief Minister noted, acknowledging the strategic importance of developing multiple transportation corridors.